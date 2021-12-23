After four years, Leandro Carvalho returns to Paysandu | Paysandu

After four years, forward Leandro Carvalho is back at Paysandu. According to what was found by the report, Ceará and Papão entered into an agreement, with the teams dividing the player’s salary. The loan agreement runs until the end of 2022, when Paysandu plays in Parazão, Série C, Copa do Brasil and Copa Verde.

The announcement is expected by the end of this week. In fact, the player is arriving in Belém to spend Christmas and New Year. He is also expected in the fraternization game of ex-BBB Hadson Nery, scheduled for 16:00 this Wednesday (22), at Souza Stadium, located in the Marco neighborhood.

Negotiation

Speculation for the return began after the player’s manifestation in a live on Instagram. “If Paysandu concludes a contract that is almost working out with a friend, I’ll go. I’ve already told him. I’m not talking anymore,” stated Leandro Carvalho.

The aforementioned hiring was made by midfielder Ricardinho, with whom Leandro played in Ceará and built a friendship. The 36-year-old was announced last Tuesday night (21) by Paysandu.

On the same day, Leandro Carvalho announced the departure of Al Qadisiyah, from Saudi Arabia, a club with which he had a loan contract until May 2022 and played in 15 matches this year. Ceará asked the Arab team to pay a fine for Leandro Carvalho’s departure ahead of schedule.

Despite the source guaranteeing the player’s return, the president of Paysandu, Mauricio Ettinger, and Ceará football executive, Jorge Macedo, deny the agreement. The situation was similar to when the name of midfielder Ricardinho began to circulate.

Historic

Revealed in Paysandu, Leandro Carvalho arrived in Ceará in 2017 on loan from the team from Pará. It was one of the highlights of Vozão’s access from Série B to Série A.

With Paysandu, the 26-year-old won the Copa Verde (2016) and the state bi-championship (2016 and 2017) and made 55 matches, scoring eight goals. In 2021, Leandro Carvalho was on loan from Ceará to América-MG, where he played 11 games and scored no goals. In his career, in addition to Papão, the striker was at Botafogo-RJ, Tuna Luso and Penapolense-SP.