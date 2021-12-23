After kissing Kerline, remember Kefera’s powerful lines about bisexuality – 12/22/2021

Since she spoke for the first time that she is bisexual, in July, Kéfera has used her profile on social media to reaffirm her sexuality and rebut criticism on the subject: a few months ago, when she was called a dyke, she reaffirmed that she is bi, and during the Farofa da Gkay, charged for not having kissed women, replied assertively.

Yesterday, during Virginia Fonseca’s birthday party, she and ex-BBB Kerline exchanged kisses and the chemistry between the two was talked about a lot on social media — with a lot of people shipping them both!

Recall important lines of the actress and influencer on the subject:

“B is not from Beyoncé”

When he revealed to be bisexual, shortly after cutting the strands very short, Kéfera wrote that he received many messages saying that she would be “taking on a dyke”, but said, in video, that in the acronym LGBTQIA+, “the B is not for Beyoncé”, remembering the existence of bisexual people.

Shortly thereafter, she wrote: “Thanks for all the messages, I’m a bit butterflies in my stomach but also relieved [por falar sobre o assunto]”

you guys talking: ah, finally taking on a dyke I wouldn’t say dyke though??. >< if y’all know what i mean?. — Kefera (@Kefera) July 30, 2021

“It was a difficult process”

“We must give voice and credibility to all orientations and genders. I say this because it was a difficult process for me. Being bisexual is often being invisible and discredited. , he said, to Vam Magazine.

“People make us doubt ourselves when they say that it’s not possible to be attracted to more than one gender. On the street, if I’m with a woman, I’m automatically judged as a lesbian woman, and if I’m with a man, I’m seen as a heterosexual woman. That’s why I think it’s important for outspoken bisexual people not to fail to correct people who relate to us with any orientation other than our own.”

“Am I forced to kiss women?”

In early December, when she participated in Gkay’s Farofa, Kéfera was criticized for not having kissed any woman at the party. The actress was even called “Taubaté’s bisexual” on the networks. In response, she wrote:

“Wow, guys, but now I have to confirm my orientation at a party, publicly? Am I obligated to kiss women? And post yet? Stop it. For God’s sake, there’s no inspection of bisexuality here.”

“Cursed at will, because I don’t care. The big step in my life was coming out publicly, to have peace of mind and feel free once and for all. What if I really want to take someone publicly, I got it”, he completed.