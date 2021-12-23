After Leila’s statement about women’s football, Palmeiras players manifested themselves on social networks

Players from the women’s team of Palmeiras, reacted after the press conference of the then president of the Club, Leila Pereira about the category. Alviverde returned to the women’s team project in 2019, that is, it is something recent and according to the Nosso Palestra portal, things were somewhat uncertain for the players after the declaration of the Clube da Barra Funda hat.

According to Leila, it is logical that investment in the category is being considered, but it is a very recent project and she will look for income and sponsors so that this feat is achieved so as not to exceed the Club’s finances: “Our women’s football is very recent. So, of course, we thought about investing in women’s football, but we need to find income, sponsors for women’s football. Let’s go in search. With income, with investment, everything becomes easier.”

Leila Pereira also added that she cannot put expenses greater than Palmeiras cannot afford, that everything has to be thought of in the best way so that it fits into the Club’s standards: “What I can’t do is put expenses on top of Palmeiras, investments, which Palmeiras cannot afford. It all starts with the search for income. With income, we will make our women’s football stronger.”

That said, the declaration of the new president Alviverde did not go well behind the scenes of the Palestrinas, especially after Leila spoke of ‘expenses’. Thus, according to the same portal, players like Awanny, Evelin, Ary and Camilinha expressed themselves on their social networks, emphasizing that women’s football is not an expense but an investment for the teams.