After nearly a decade, scientists complete ‘tree of life’







Biologists have researched the relationship of all 2.2 million known species Photo: Reproduction

It took nearly 10 years to collect, study and complete data, but the result finally came out: two British biologists can now show, through the so-called “tree of life”, how the 2.2 million cataloged terrestrial species are or were – since many were extinct – linked together.

To generate the detailed and complete view of the tree, scientists James Rosindell, a biodiversity researcher at Imperial College London, and evolutionary biologist Yan Wong, from the University of Oxford, organized the species according to their genetic relationships (phylogeny) and not via taxonomy, which separates beings into groups with similar characteristics.

The explanation for this stems from the fact that traditional classifications such as “fish” do not always reflect the true relationships between species. Some mammals, for example, may be closer to some fish than some fish are to each other.

“We hope to provide a whole new way of understanding the evolutionary history and vastness of life on Earth in all its beauty,” says Rosindell.

Interaction with the new study can be done by anyone on the OneZoom.org website. To facilitate the search, there is a menu to look for the different species and be surprised by the relationships between them. Because of this, Rosindell and Wong classify the project as a “Google Earth of biology”, according to a quote taken from an article published in the journal Methods in Ecology and Evolution.

Visualization made possible by Big Data

The biologists’ project started in 2012 with only 5,000 species of mammals. Now, there are more than 2.2 million species, of which 85,000 have a photo stored in the tree. Thus, it was thanks to the development of new algorithms that they were able to register all information in databases, incorporating Big Data from various sources. By hand, this job would have been impossible.

“Two million species is too big a number to visualize. No museum or zoo can store all that. Our tool, however, helps to show all the species on Earth and, in this way, allows users to identify themselves with its characteristics,” explains Rosindell.

All cataloged species are symbolized by a leaf on the “tree of life”, and each leaf contains both common and scientific names in various languages. By clicking on the name, it is possible to obtain more information about the genetics of each species.

Colors define the situation of each species

Green, red and black sheets define the current state of each being cataloged in the project. The green color indicates that the species is alive; the red one, which exists but is at risk of extinction; and the black one, which was extinct.

“We work hard to make the tree accessible to everyone, and we hope that this way we can also send an important message: that much of our biodiversity is under threat”, says Rosindell.

There is also the gray color, which indicates that little is known about the species. “It’s amazing how much research is still needed,” says Wong.

In order to fill these gaps, it is possible to support the project financially by “adopting” a species, which has been done so far by 800 people. The “adoption” allows you to leave a name or a message on the sheet of the respective species.

The ranking of the most popular species

Based on Wikipedia’s English pages, there is an assessment of the species most popular among users. Unsurprisingly, humans appear at the top, dubbed “the high point of creation.”

Wolves and dogs follow, with at least six species of monkeys in close proximity. Despite popular videos on the internet, cats only appear in 12th place.

Among the plants, marijuana and cabbage are the most popular. Among mushrooms, those known as fly swatters appear first. Among the fish, brown trout.

What appears to be merely entertainment also has a pretty serious background, as biologists say: “The popularity index has the potential to provide information about conservation measures, especially when evidence is needed of increasing or decreasing public interest.” , write the researchers in the article.

And the project, which is not just about discovering new things in nature, goes beyond that. Rosindell and Wong hope that the “tree of life” will also be displayed in museums or zoos, so that more people will have access to information about biodiversity and thus be directly involved in its conservation.

“We hope that now, after being completed and available, the project can be used to complement exhibitions already in progress”, argues Rosindell.