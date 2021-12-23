After negotiating a return to Remo, forward Hélio Borges closes with Serie A club for 2022 | Football

After negotiating with Remo, forward Hélio Borges hit a new club. The player will play for Juventude-RS, a club that plays in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The announcement was made this Wednesday (22), by the club from Rio Grande do Sul, on its social networks.

Hélio Borges, 21 years old, is a spawn of the base categories at Remo. He was at the Azulino club until the beginning of this year, when he played an important role in winning access to Série B. He left Leão and went to Azuriz-PR, where he played in the Paraná Championship.

In the second half, Hélio was loaned to Ceará, where he played two games for Serie A and was one of the highlights of Vozão in the campaign that ended with the Brazilian vice-championship of aspirants. Hélio had already conquered the Brazilian U-20 and Paulistão titles in 2019, when he was loaned by Remo to Palmeiras-SP.

On vacation in Belém, after the end of his relationship with Ceará, Hélio followed, cheered and celebrated a lot the Remo title in the Copa Verde. The player was with his family watching the game in a box at Baenão. The negotiation with Remo took place, it was the player’s wish to remain, but proposals from other clubs ended the deal with the possibility of Hélio’s return to Remo.