After Rafinha, São Paulo agrees to hire another ex-Grêmio for 2022; agreement will be for three years

São Paulo closed the hiring of Alisson, from Grêmio, for three seasons

THE São Paulo closed with another reinforcement for the 2022 season. Alisson, who defended the Guild in the last four seasons.

According to the calculation of the ESPN, the player will be announced as soon as he returns from the United States and signs the contract termination with the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

After dismissal, the hiring will be made official by São Paulo.

The agreement will be for three years.

Alisson is yet another reinforcement that fits the profile that São Paulo wants to assemble the squad for next season. The athlete arrives with the endorsement of Rogério Ceni and fits into the financial reality defined for 2022.

At Grêmio since 2018, Alisson scored 23 goals and gave 27 assists for the Porto Alegre club. At the age of 28, he has accumulated passages in Cruzeiro and Vasco in his career.

For the club from Minas Gerais, Alisson was part of the conquest of two editions of the Brasileirão (2013 and 2014) and won the 2017 Copa do Brasil. At Grêmio, she won the Recopa Sudamericana.

After a season to forget, Grêmio and São Paulo have been the protagonists so far in some negotiations that have shaken the market.

Besides Alisson, Rafinha also left Porto Alegre for Morumbi. On the other hand, Orejuela and Bruno Alves take the opposite path and will defend Grêmio in 2022.