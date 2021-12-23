After suffering criticism, Matheus Mazzafera vents: ‘Enough!’ – Trends

Matheus Mazzafer (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Viller)

This Wednesday (22/12), the name of



Matheus Mazzafera



entered the Trending Topics of



twitter



.

The reason? The look he chose to attend the digital influencer’s party



Virginia Fonseca



it gave people talk and once again caused controversy .

For the sleepover in celebration of the influencer’s 30 million followers,



Matheus



bet on a light blue look, wearing only swim trunks and a see-through robe. In addition to a lace (sort of wig) also blue in the hair and a high-top boot.

While a few netizens praised the outfit, hundreds – not only criticized, but also made homophobic comments.

See, below, the look chosen by



Mazzafera



:

angry,



Matheus



he tore up the verb and countered the hate messages and made it clear that he should use the looks he likes. He even asked for more unity within the community



LGBTQIA



.

“They sent me what I’m trending on Twitter and I went to see what’s coming out. First: IT’S GOING TO TAKE ** **!!! Second, I’m a 41-year-old old maricona who’s been deconstructing myself and rethinking what’s worth in this one life,” he began.

“The nasty comments are the majority of my… LGBTQI flag. And that’s why I decided to have it written! Our flag is the most envious and meanest. Let’s unite! No more gays being killed in the [Avenida] Paulista the lamp. No more trans being burned to death”. Matheus Mazzafera

“When are we going to understand that together we’ve changed the system? Light kisses and I say: I’m free, using what I want, I’m an old maricona and trying to be happy,” he concluded.

Check out the tweets below:

