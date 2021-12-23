After the owner of Itapemirim confirms that the airline will fly again, find out a possible date for the resumption of activities – AEROFLAP

Without flying since last Friday (12/17), Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos temporarily paused its activities after outsourced ground employees ended the provision of services for the airline, but if it depends on the company’s president, Sidnei Piva, the ITA Transportes Aéreos has everything to resume its operations.

During an interview with the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, Piva emphasized that the Grupo Itapemirim airline “will be able to return soon”. In addition, the executive revealed that the contract for the provision of services with Orbital should only expire on January 10, 2022, so that Itapemirim would then take over the service operations that were previously carried out outsourced.

“Suspended is not cancelled. When we return, we will have to fill in all of the Anac questionnaires, but Itapemirim should be able to return soon”, said Piva to the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo.

On the other hand, Rubens Filho, president of Orbital, responded to Sidnei Piva’s statements in his interview with the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, stating that Piva’s speeches are “untruths”, and that Orbital continues to assist Itapemirim passengers affected by the temporary closure of the company without knowing whether the provider will receive for its services rendered.

ANAC has already sent a Notice of Infraction to ITA last Sunday (12/19), in this, the agency notifies the company so that these data on passengers who had their flights canceled are sent urgently. Itapemirim did not share data on the list of canceled flights, affected passengers and re-accommodations that were carried out.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the airline, a report by UOL states that Itapemirim notified Procon-SP and that it will resume its activities on February 17, 2022. made immediately to passengers affected by the temporary closure of operations.

When asked about the reversals, Itapemirim claims to have already returned BRL 7.8 million in refund requests only during the first two business days after the stoppage of operations, and that “the amounts will be refunded to customers directly on the card bill of credit within a period of up to 30 days. ITA will send daily to operators all refund requests requested the day before”, the company said in a note.

