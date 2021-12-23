Alanis Guillen appears by surprise as Juma Marruá in a Pantanal scene · TV News

Alanis Guillen surprised those who watched the 70th anniversary of Globo’s soap operas. On Tuesday night (21), in a quick scene, the former Malhação appeared characterized as Juma Marruá, the protagonist of Pantanal. The remake, based on the 1990 soap opera on TV Manchete, is scheduled to open in March 2022.

The moment was much celebrated by fans of the story on Twitter, and there was even a comparison of two scenes from the serial: an old one, with Cristiana Oliveira in the role of “jaguar woman”, and another with Alanis. “Judge me, but I liked this image of Juma. I think the actress has the potential to do very well”, pointed out Bianca.

REPRODUCTION/TV GLOBO

Alanis Guillen as Juma in Pantanal

Despite the praise, some feared for the production. “I liked when I found out that the girl would be Juma, but seeing the images gives me a feeling that it’s not good,” said a netizen identified as Ye. “Terrible choice for this actress. I’m really talking about it,” Ander needled.

Other images of the work signed by Bruno Luperi showed Renato Góes riding a horse with a herd of oxen and Juliana Paes in her participation as Maria Marruá, mother of Juma.

REPRODUCTION/TV GLOBO

Renato Góes records a scene from Pantanal

Under the artistic direction of Rogério Gomes, Papinha, Pantanal will reproduce the same stories from the 1990 soap opera by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. There is great expectation from the broadcaster for the production. This will be the “business card” of the duo José Luiz Villamarim and Ricardo Waddington, Globo’s new dramaturgy and entertainment managers, respectively.

REPRODUCTION/TV GLOBO

Juliana Paes as Maria Marruá in Pantanal

Also confirmed in the cast are José Loreto, Marcos Palmeira, Dira Paes, Osmar Prado, Jesuita Barbosa, Julia Dalavia, Juliano Cazarré and Bruna Linzmeyer, among other actors.

Check out the repercussion of the scenes on social media below:

Judge me more I liked this image of Juma I think the actress has the potential to do very well#70YearsThisnightpic.twitter.com/0W3wQeFUwJ — Bianca 🌊💫🍭 (@PaivaStrada) December 22, 2021

bad choice of this actress to make Juma Marrua I say Pantanal deserved more #fear#wetlandpic.twitter.com/O03pYBhAIY — floor. (@andxxer) December 22, 2021