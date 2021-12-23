Alfenas City Hall sanctions law creating the ‘animal SUS’ – General

Hospital will be a reference in Minas Gerais in castrations and minor surgeries (photo: Alfenas City Hall/Reproduction)

The City Hall of Alfenas, in the south of Minas, sanctioned a law creating the Single Animal Health and Environment System (Susama), last Saturday (12/18), in the city.

In a session held at the City Council, article 5.124, which made the creation of Susama possible, regulates the actions of health, environmental protection and animal welfare, by the Single Health System.

Entities protecting the cause and NGOs were present on the day of the event. According to the coordinator of the Animal Health Program in Alfenas (PROSAN), Marta Pelegrin, the law is a milestone for the protection of the municipality’s fauna.

“The adoption of this public policy will benefit society as a whole, reducing the risk of diseases for humans and ensuring equal access to actions and services for the promotion, protection and recovery of animals,” said the coordinator.

The construction works for the first Hospital for Dogs and Cats, at Nutico Clube, have already been completed. The space has about 1,210 m² of constructed area, which are divided into a kennel, cattery, quarantine and isolation areas, totaling 109 units (bays).

Pre-operative and post-operative departments, corpse rooms, ration deposits, administrative sector with reception, consultation, bath and vaccination rooms, kitchen, pantry, bathroom are also part of the facility. In addition to these compartments, the hospital will house internment and pharmacy areas for dogs and cats.

There is still no set date for operations to start at the institution.