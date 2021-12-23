Alisson: long contract and few goals in Grêmio

Everything indicates that São Paulo’s next reinforcement will be attacking midfielder Alisson. The Minas Gerais native is close to settling a link with Tricolor do Morumbi, with the only thing missing is to conclude the termination with Grêmio, his current club.

I don’t see this signing with optimism because Alisson has always been criticized by Grêmio fans for being a striker with few goals, an attribute that São Paulo has sinned the most this season. Hired in January 2018, the player revealed by Cruzeiro played 172 matches with the Grêmio shirt and only 23 goals scored in the period. That is, one goal every seven or eight games.

Another question mark is the length of the proposed contract. At 28, Alisson would win a three-year contract, according to what has been reported so far in the press.

The positive point, in addition to the versatility in playing through the middle and attack, is that Alisson would come free of charge, with salaries and gloves diluted in the contract term. However, the “cheap” can be expensive if it doesn’t perform as planned. We would have a veteran fatally on the reserve bench, armed with a long, comfortable contract.

Thinking about the player’s poor goal average during Grêmio’s time and the contract term (end of 2024), I see this signing as a high risk.

To access other news from the São Paulo Semper Blog click here.

Tricolor Greetings!

Daniel Perrone | São Paulo Always!

follow me on kwai

Follow me on twitter

follow me on facebook

Follow me on Instagram

Post open for comments.