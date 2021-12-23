Ambev announces new factory in PR of R$ 870 million | The net

The new unit will produce bottles from the recycling of shards and returnables, which can be reused more than 20 times a year

Ambev announced, this Thursday (23), that it will build a new sustainable glass factory. Far beyond supplying the entire country, the unit represents a bet on the development of reverse logistics and circular economy. Expected to start operating in 2025, the unit will be located in Paraná and will have an investment of R＄ 870 million.

All production will be in line with the company’s goal of having 100% of its products in returnable packaging or mostly made from recycled content by 2025. The glass factory will produce bottles from the recycling of shards, collected in partnerships with reverse logistics companies and cooperatives. The new plant will have the capacity to produce long neck, 300ml, 600ml and 1L bottles for various labels, such as Stella Artois, Becks and Spaten, and will supply its breweries in several states, in addition to Paraná itself.

In addition, the unit will be built with 100% renewable electricity and will be prepared to operate with biofuels. It will have a plant for treating 100% of the effluents generated and reusing the water used in the process, as well as several cutting-edge technologies, ensuring high water and energy efficiency.

“The new glass factory will drive an increasingly sustainable future. This new development will positively impact the entire reverse logistics ecosystem. In addition to the circular packaging goal, the construction addresses other commitments of the company, such as having 100% of energy coming from renewable sources. We are a Brazilian company and we are investing in retaking a future with more reasons to toast”, says Rodrigo Figueiredo, Vice President of Sustainability and Supplies at Ambev.

Ambev’s first glass factory, inaugurated in 2008 in Rio de Janeiro, is today the glassmaker that works with the highest percentage of recycled material in Brazil. This year, it made – in a pioneering way after a few years of research and development – ​​its first 100% recycled glass bottle in the country on an industrial scale, the result of work that connects innovation and technology in the recycling process. Glass, which is one of the main beverage packages, has great recycling potential. When recycled, in addition to promoting the reverse logistics chain, it generates positive impacts such as reduced energy consumption and CO2 emissions released into the atmosphere.

In all, the new factory in Paraná should generate more income and employment for the State with a positive impact on the entire reverse logistics ecosystem. The investment was formalized with the governor of Paraná, Ratinho Júnior, government representatives and company executives. Ambev already has a brewery in Ponta Grossa, which recently became the first large carbon neutral brewery in the country, along with the malthouse in Passo Fundo, in Rio Grande do Sul.

Sustainability and the returnable culture

To encourage the returnable culture, Ambev is implementing and testing new solutions that take transport and storage into account, while offering convenience and savings to points of sale and consumers. In addition to ongoing partnerships, returnable packaging is also collected by Zé Delivery, without any need to travel by the consumer, who has a discount on the purchase of a new product when returning the container after consumption.