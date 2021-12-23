Ambev will invest R$870 million in a glass factory in Paraná – Época Negócios

+



Ambev unit in the interior of São Paulo (Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

THE Ambev announced this Thursday (23) that it will build a glass packaging factory at the Paraná which should start operating in 2025 and will receive investments of 870 million reais, within the company’s strategy of having all its products in returnable packaging or made mainly from recycled content by then.

know more

The factory, the second company in the country for glass packaging in the country, will produce bottles from the recycling of shards, collected in partnerships with reverse logistics companies and cooperatives, Ambev said in a statement.

The announcement takes place at a time of restricted supply of glass bottles in the country. According to the association of glass manufacturers, Abividro, the increase in the market and the change in the profile of the consumer created the scenario of “super heated demand against an inelastic offer”.

The entity said without citing figures that it is “unscheduled purchases that are suffering from the shortage” since “all companies that had a supply contract had their contracts fully complied with”.

The entity’s expectation is that by the end of 2023, with new factories being installed in the country, the situation will return to normal.

The factory announced by Ambev on Thursday will have the capacity to produce long neck, 300ml, 600ml and 1 liter bottles for various labels, such as Stella Artois, Beck’s and Spaten, and will supply the company’s breweries in several states, including Paraná.

The company stated that the new plant will operate with 100% renewable energy and that it will also be prepared to work with biofuels as well.

Ambev’s first glass factory was inaugurated in 2008 in Rio de Janeiro.