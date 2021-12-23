Amid pressure from the government, Anvisa releases a document that supported the authorization of vaccination of children – Health

Brasília – Amid pressure from the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against childhood vaccination for Covid-19, a National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) today released public documents that supported, from a technical point of view, authorizing the immunization of children between 5 and 11 years old.

The agency released the Public Opinion for the Evaluation of Medicines (PPAM), which assesses the benefit-risk for the approval of childhood immunization, based on technical information collected by the agency. Anvisa authorized the vaccination on December 16 this year, but it still has no date to start, given the resistance of Bolsonaro and the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

According to the 57-page document, vaccination of children was authorized based on “scientific evidence” proving that Pfizer vaccine, when given in two doses, is safe and effective in preventing Covid-19, serious “potentially fatal or conditions that can be caused by SARS-CoV-2”.

The document describes the three phases of the studies carried out with children and also considers the vaccination approval report in the United States and other international authorities, which have already started to immunize children.

“Based on the summary data from the efficacy study and the benefits and risks described in this review, the known and potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh the known and potential risks when used for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals from 5 to 11 years of age”, the document concludes.

The agency emphasizes that “medical societies of notorious knowledge on the subject” participated in the analysis, such as the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI), of Department of Infectology of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) It’s from Albert Einstein Hospital Research Institute. They were also invited to Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI) and the Brazilian Association of Public Health (Abrasco).

Earlier today, despite Anvisa’s endorsement of vaccination, the Ministry of Health announced that it will open, tomorrow, a public consultation on childhood vaccination against Covid-19.