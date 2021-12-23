An allowance of R$100 is paid only to those who were vaccinated; understand

The state government of Pará must pay a grant of R$100 to those who have already been vaccinated against covid-19. In short, the proposal emerged as a way to encourage vaccination. However, the subject is generating a strong controversy. In addition, the aid must serve more than 1 million people. Payment is expected to take place later this month. The rules for receiving the extra money were stipulated by the government of the state of Pará.

Chances are you’ll like it too

Who receives the additional Emergency Assistance?

Who is on CadÚnico entitled to which benefits?

Brazil Aid: see who receives this week

Aid of R$ 100 is paid only to those who were vaccinated

To receive the R$ 100 aid, interested families need to receive the Auxílio Brasil benefit, a program that replaced Bolsa Família. Thus, it is also necessary to have the data from the Cadastro Único updated.

In addition, to receive the aid of R$100, the family needs to prove that they have the entire vaccination schedule against covid-19. However, the complete regimen changes with each vaccine taken by the population. That is, whoever took Pfizer needs to prove that they have already taken both doses, for example.

On the other hand, in the case of Janssen, the interested party needs to prove that he has already taken the single dose. Furthermore, as the booster dose vaccination has already started throughout Brazil, the latter does not need to be proven, as many are not yet in the month of getting the dose.

Finally, the name of the aid program is Income for the Vaccinated. According to the state government, it is a way to encourage vaccination. In addition, the government seeks to recognize those who have already been vaccinated and are contributing to the control of the pandemic in Pará.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com