Ana Maria does a live square and goes down to the ground; Look

Two days to Christmas Eve and Ana Maria Braga didn’t stop serving recipes and, of course, another meme! The presenter dived into the swing to win a Christmas dynamic on “Mais Você” (TV Globo) today.

The presenter was challenged by reporter Ju Massaoka to empty a box with Christmas tree balls. Detail: the box would be tied around Ana’s waist and she would have to remove the balls without using her hands.

Ana Maria decided to throw herself on the floor, roll around and only stop when there was almost no decoration in the box — Ariana does it like that, right?

Ju Massaoka saw that Ana still had balls in the box, but the amount was smaller than hers.

The presenter celebrated and laughed at the victory over the reporter.

It didn’t take long and fans already enjoyed the “competitive Christmas spirit” of the presenter. It even had an unofficial soundtrack with “Body” by Megan Thee Stallion.

The legend rose to the challenge.

Did you guys think she wasn’t going to roll over today?

The sun in Aries, it explains everything!

It overthrew Ticiane Pinheiro.

