Ana Maria does a live square and goes down to the ground; Look

Two days to Christmas Eve and Ana Maria Braga didn’t stop serving recipes and, of course, another meme! The presenter dived into the swing to win a Christmas dynamic on “Mais Você” (TV Globo) today.

The presenter was challenged by reporter Ju Massaoka to empty a box with Christmas tree balls. Detail: the box would be tied around Ana’s waist and she would have to remove the balls without using her hands.

Ana Maria decided to throw herself on the floor, roll around and only stop when there was almost no decoration in the box — Ariana does it like that, right?