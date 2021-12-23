Ana Paula Padrão does not need a bra: “Liberation”

The pandemic brought a series of changes and reflections for everyone. It was no different with Ana Paula Padrão. After revealing in an interview on the talk show Fala Celio, hosted by Celio Ashcar Jr., that he didn’t wear a bra, the journalist used her Instagram profile to talk more about the positioning.







Ana Paula Padrão posed with a bra on social media Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“Retired? Not so much. He just changed roles. In an interview with @fala_celio I said that among the things that have been left behind in my post-pandemic life is the bra. Why did I wear it? Today I believe it’s to attend conventions. social groups according to which “it doesn’t feel right” to go around without such a person. I don’t know, a certain automatic pilot. Then came the social isolation and they stayed in the drawer for many months. When I went back to face-to-face meetings, I asked myself: what sense do you wear a piece of clothing so that others think this or that about me? Well, that’s someone else’s problem, not mine. People, what a release!”, he explained.

The ‘MasterChef’ presenter recognized the functionalities of the underwear: “The bra has, and has always had, many other functions. Support, provide security, protect, climb, inflate and such, according to the culture, the historical moment and the need of every woman! I think in some situations, he is pure charm. Like a spaghetti strap showing, a lace showing, a contrasting color under the clothes… so now I take the piece out of the drawer when I want to have a certain effect on the look . And look at myself in the mirror and like it.”

“What changed was releasing me from the conventional use of the bra. Now I wear it for myself. I think I came late to that conclusion (I know, I know, bra was burned as a symbol of female oppression back in the 60s!!!) but , guys, I’m here,” he finished.

In the comments of the publication, the followers supported Ana Paula Padrão’s statement and shared their personal experiences with the use of the bra.