Ana Paula Siebert entertains followers with cute video of Vicky on the beach

On vacation with her family in Miami, digital influencer Ana Paula Siebert amused followers by sharing a video of daughter Vicky at the beach

With a record of the little girl with a complete beach look, the influencer shows the moment when the first-born goes to the shore to wet her little feet.

In a wave a little stronger, the little one ends up falling. “The first broth of the holidays. Who never?!“joked the mother.

Ana Paula Siebert’s followers melted into small praise in the publication’s comments.

“She fell and rose with class!” remarked a follower. “The first broth we never forget“joked another. “the cutest video ever“, praised a third.

After falling, little Vicky gets up as if nothing has happened and goes back to the sand.

Ana Paula Siebert shares moments of the family Christmas party

Last Saturday, 18, Ana Paula Siebert shared with her followers several records of a family Christmas party. “Our Christmas. An album full of love”, wrote in the caption of the publication.

