Anatel discovers spy program on the country’s best-selling ‘gatonet’ device – 12/23/2021

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) found a malicious program capable of stealing data from users who own the TV Box HTV, a pirated model with unauthorized access to the best-selling pay TV channels in Brazil. The discovery took place during an investigation of the model, which can be easily found for sale on the internet.

According to the agency, the malware found on the TV Box HTV is capable of capturing people’s personal data without their authorization. The study was conducted by Anatel and had the collaboration of technicians from Ancine (National Cinema Agency) and from ABTA (Brazilian Association of Pay Television).

In a statement, the agency said the malicious software “is capable of allowing criminals to take control of the TV Box to capture user data and information, such as financial records or files and photos that are stored on devices that share the same network. “.

According to Anatel, tests verified that during the TV Box’s operation, a malware update was carried out via botnet and that a command server could remotely operate the installed applications and carry out denial of service attacks — DoS.

“Having an infrastructure that allowed the simultaneous control of several TV Boxes, it would be possible to enable distributed denial of service (DDoS – Distributed Denial of Service) attacks, with the potential to cause damage to public and private institutions that use telecommunications networks”, says the Anatel.

The regulatory agency claims that it used TV Box equipment available in popular shopping centers and marketplaces to carry out the tests. The intention was to ensure that the analyzed devices were in the same conditions as those experienced by users when purchasing a device of this type.

“The tests were supported by forensic experts and were carried out by Agency technicians using residential infrastructure under the same conditions as the final consumer. These tests will continue to be carried out, covering other TV box models,” stated Anatel.

Is “Gatonet” illegal?

It’s not uncommon to meet someone who has the popular “gatonet”, but is it cool? It is estimated that 33 million Brazilians consume content from devices that release the signal from paid channels — and it is this action that is illegal.

In other words, having a TV Box, by itself, is not illegal, as long as the device has been approved by Anatel and is used only to transform an ordinary TV into a Smart TV.

But the transmission of subscription channels is prohibited. This means that both subscribing and accessing and selling this type of service is a crime in Brazil — it infringes, among others, the copyright law (9610/1998) and the General Telecommunications Law (9,472/1997).

There are several ways to get alternative access to pay TV channels. They range from the use of decoders, which open satellite signals, to TV boxes (known as TV Box) with clandestine IPTV (Internet Protocol Television, which is the method used to send a TV signal by streaming), to lists of IPTV (in mobile apps and on the internet). There are also websites that offer movies and football online for free.

Those who sell the devices and offer clandestine services can be framed in crimes against intellectual property and unfair competition (in the modality of diversion of other customers), which would result in imprisonment from three months to one year, or a fine.

Whoever hires can answer for the crime of interception or unauthorized reception. The penalty is controversial and depends on legal interpretation, but the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) understands that the case must be framed in simple theft, which provides for a penalty of imprisonment, from one to four years, in addition to the fine.