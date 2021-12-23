Anitta detonates Melody’s father after controversy with the song Faking Love

Anitta used her social networks this Wednesday (22/12) to explain the ban on the new version of the song Fanking Love, released by Melody. The young woman appeared crying on Instagram after the song was taken off the air on Monday (21/12).

Melody announced the “partnership” with Anitta in a Portuguese version of Faking Love. Almighty, however, did not know about such a partnership. As soon as it was released, the song ended up being taken off the air, which made the young woman burst into tears asking for the release of the hit’s owner.

“Music is no mess, and the internet is no man’s land when it comes to third-party ownership,” began Anitta, in Twitter posts. “It’s automatic for my record label to take down any content posted that has my voice or image and is not previously authorized,” she said, criticizing the partnership’s announcement via social networks.

Anitta even praised the song made by Melody, but accused the singer’s father of releasing the song without authorization to force her to release: “I was amused by the marketing strategy to pump my name, but bureaucracy must still be respected to protect the right of artists and their creations”.

“When I say that she needs to let me take care of her career because her father is not correct, they don’t listen. I will love to release my share when I receive a formal request”, Anitta continued.

Hahahaha when I tell you that this melody girl is going to be the next kikiki in Brazil you don’t believe me hahaha. But also when I say that she needs to let me take care of her career because the father is not correct either, they don’t listen to me hahaha. + — Anitta (@Anitta) December 22, 2021

