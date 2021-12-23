Another partnership? After having sex with Anitta, Melody shares the stage with Luisa Sonza

Top Stories

What to do when the ear becomes inflamed because of the earring? Take the proof that it works

Did the queue move? After all the fuss with canceling MC’s hit melody and the problems involving Anitta’s voice, the cat showed that she is not easily shaken and performed at an event, last Tuesday (21), sharing a stage with Luisa Sonza.

The event in São Paulo was nothing less than the celebration of 40 million on social networks in Virgínia, Zé Felipe’s wife. The party featured a presentation by Luisa Sonza and participation of many famous people.

Virginia reached the goal of 30 million on Instagram alone and 10 million on the YouTube channel. Melody was also enjoying the party and took the stage along with Luisa Sonza sang and rolled a lot to the sound of “Braba”.

On stage, Luisa seemed to have fun and enjoy her music in Melody’s voice. The audience, in turn, also participated in this moment among the famous.

You can not lose! Maturity! After separation, Luisa Sonza and Vitão sing together at an event

On social networks, the crowd shared opinions. Among the main comments, they were praising the talent of the young funkeira and others released the verb and said that Melody stole Luisa Sonza’s microphone and didn’t let Vitão’s ex sing.

Melody wasted no time and also sang some hits of his career as: “Talk about me” and “Dangerous Assault”.

See this one too: Dynho Alves appears different after conversation with MC Mirella

Melody and Luisa Sonza pajamas

Melody’s pajamas were also heavily criticized on the networks. “Melody’s clothes are very poor/ I bought a baby doll at Lojão do 10 like Melody’s.”

The guys also didn’t stop talking about the presentation singing Luisa’s songs, citing Melody’s age. “I was only 13 years old? To be singing this kind of music Xerecard with @gabimartins could not kkkkkkkkkkk”, said another netizen.

Luisa Sonza’s outfit was one of the most talked about and used and abused the black and very sexy look.

Will you leave without seeing? “Virginia hates me”? Sthefane Matos asks while dancing to Zé Felipe’s music