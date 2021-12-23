ANS authorizes partial transfer of portfolio from Amil — Português (Brasil)

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) informs that, as of 01/01/2022, the 337,459 beneficiaries of individual and family plans operated by Amil (ANS Registry No. 326305), residing in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná, will be served by the APS Personalized Health Assistance operator (ANS Registry nº 406708). The beneficiaries of individual plans and family members residing in other states will not be transferred, remaining in AMIL.

The partial transfer of Amil’s portfolio was authorized by ANS pursuant to Normative Resolution nº 112/2005. The change ensures that beneficiaries maintain the same rules as the health plan signed with Amil. The two operators are part of the same economic group and the service provider network will remain the same, so that beneficiaries will be able to keep their schedules and authorizations in progress.

The contract anniversary date and the monthly fee currently paid will also be maintained, as well as the adjustment rules provided for in the contract. There will be no requirement to meet new grace periods, since beneficiaries will be kept in the same plan contracted with the previous operator.

Consumers who do not want to go to the new operator will be able to check the possibility of portability of needs. For this, they must meet the requirements below:

• The beneficiary must be linked to a health plan.

• The plan of origin must be regulated, that is, it must have been contracted after January 1, 1999 or it must have been adapted to Law No. 9,656/98.

• The beneficiary must be up to date with the payment of the monthly fee with the operator of the original plan.

• The beneficiary must have fulfilled the period of permanence, as the case may be:

(1) in the first portability, you must be at least 2 years with the operator of the original plan or for at least 3 years, if you have fulfilled Temporary Partial Coverage (CPT) for pre-existing illnesses and injuries;

(2) if the beneficiary joined the plan of origin exercising the portability of grace periods, the minimum period of permanence required in the plan becomes 1 year, but if this portability was for a plan with coverage not provided for in the assistance segmentation of the plan origin, the minimum period to be fulfilled will be 2 years.

• The price range of the destination plan must be equal to or less than the plan of origin of the beneficiary, considering the date of consultation with the portability module of needs in the ANS Guide to Health Plans.

• If the destination plan is a collective contracting plan, the beneficiary must prove a relationship with the legal entity contracting the plan or the beneficiary must be or have a relationship with an individual entrepreneur.

Finally, it is worth emphasizing that Amil remains responsible for assisting the beneficiaries until the effective transfer of the portfolio, on 01/01/2022. For other Amil beneficiaries, who are not in the portfolio transfer operation, there will be no change in the contractual relationship.

About APS Personalized Health Care

The APS operator has been operating in the supplementary health market since 1999 and has 11,534 beneficiaries. With the receipt of Amil’s portfolio, the operator will have 348,993 beneficiaries. According to the analyzes carried out by the ANS technicians, the APS is able from an economic-financial point of view and with the capacity to provide adequate assistance to its new beneficiaries.

To clarify doubts or register complaints, ANS is available through the following customer service channels:

– Dial ANS (0800 701 9656): free telephone service, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 8 pm, excluding national holidays.

– Call center for the hearing impaired: 0800 021 2105.

– Customer Service Center: https://www.gov.br/ans/pt-br/canais_atendimento/canais-de-atendimento-ao-consumidor.