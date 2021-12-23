App available on Google Play has infected more than 500 thousand devices

Employees of a security company, Pradeo, reported in a recently released report that thousands of Android OS users have downloaded an app on the Google Play Store infected by the Joker virus. Find out now which app infected over 500,000 Android devices!

The app – Color Message

The application in which the malware was found was Color Message. This App basically serves to customize SMS messages, leaving them colorful. After installation, the virus infected thousands of devices, as professionals reported in the report.

The Virus – Joker

Once on the device, this virus is able to steal text messages, the contact list and other information contained in the device. From there, the user can subscribe to premium advertising site services to generate profit for the owners.

Furthermore, stolen information can end up in the hands of criminals, increasing the risk of fraud and scams. The recommendation contained in the report is that everyone who has downloaded the application should uninstall it as soon as possible.

Google has already removed the app from its store after a series of complaints from users, who began to perceive the app as problematic.

However, Color Message is difficult to uninstall because after installation it is able to hide its icon. Also, the virus is difficult to detect as it doesn’t use many lines of code.

The Joker, name that refers to the Joker, the villain of the superhero Batman, is one of the most present viruses in the Android app store. Although Google has already sought measures to eliminate this malware, the Joker managed to pass security checks by modifying its codes.

Always pay attention to your device’s strange behavior after installing apps, even if they came from the Play Store, because as you’ve just seen, it’s not because it’s in the google store that an app is 100% safe. Beware of malicious programs, always protect your information.