Aracaju becomes the first city in the Northeast to have deliveries by iFood – AEROFLAP drones

The capital of Sergipe is the first to receive Ifood’s drone delivery operation in the Northeast. The project complements the logistics of delivering orders together with the couriers, and will carry out intercity flights across the Sergipe river.

iFood, the leading foodtech in Latin America, will be the first company to take delivery deliveries through drones to the Northeast, starting in the capital of Sergipe. Drone flights will be carried out daily with yet another innovation: intercity delivery, with the differential of crossing the Sergipe river.

Connecting the capital to the municipality of Barra dos Coqueiros, leaving the Riomar Aracaju shopping mall, transforming a route that varies from 25 to 55 minutes by land, in just 5 minutes and 20 seconds by air.

The project takes place in partnership with the company Speedbird Aero, responsible for supplying and operating the unmanned aircraft.

“Delivery carried out by drone takes much more than innovation, it also expands the scope of delivery, as in the case of Aracajú. We chose the city – the first in the Northeast – to test new models and promote a new experience for customers in the region.”

“In addition, the partnership with the local government and with parliamentarians who are enthusiastic about the development of innovation in the place was fundamental. Our goal is to increase the efficiency of delivery for everyone: consumers, restaurants and delivery people, in addition to bringing technological and alternative solutions for delivery in non-polluting modes.” comments Fernando Martins, head of logistics and innovation at iFood.

How are the drone deliveries?

Drone deliveries take place on specific aircraft designed for this purpose. The flight takes place on a pre-established route – from a takeoff and landing point for the equipment, reducing on average 70% of the total time on the routes.

From the droneport pick-up point, the delivery person follows the traditional modes (motorcycle, bicycle or scooter) and transports them to the customers’ homes.

The drone operation is managed by Speedbird Aero, an iFood partner and the first Brazilian company to develop and operate drone deliveries in Latin America.

“Unmanned aircraft are increasingly being used in product delivery logistics in some countries around the world – and Brazil has played a disruptive role. It is a constant evolution, bringing not only more safety, efficiency, and time reduction, but also contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions.”, highlights Manoel Coelho, CEO of Speedbird Aero.

Via: food