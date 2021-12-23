Argentine website asks ‘stop a bit’

The possibilities for Corinthians in this transfer window to reinforce the team for the 2022 season have scared some possible opponents of Timão next year. This is the case of the Argentine newspaper TNT Sports.

The official page of the newspaper made a request for Corinthians to stop chasing big names in world football. In this case, the publication reported a possible interest by the Parque São Jorge team in forward Luis Suárez, now at Atlético de Madrid.

“In Spain and Brazil, they say that Corinthians wants to hire Luis Suárez as a backup for the Copa Libertadores 2022. Stop for a moment, muchachos“, wrote the official profile of TNT Sports Argentina – see publication below.

The name of the Uruguayan was officially mentioned by the Corinthians board at the latest press conference by the football director, Roberto de Andrade, and the manager, Alessandro Nunes. At the time, Roberto denied talks by Suárez and Cavani, but warned that nothing would be impossible.

Remember that Corinthians will be in pot 2 of the Libertadores 2022 draw. As the regulations do not allow teams from the same country in the group stage coming from the draw, Corinthians may fall into the bracket of River Plate (Argentina), Boca Juniors (Argentina) , Nacional (Uruguay), Peñarol (Uruguay) and Cerro Porteño (Paraguay).

