AstraZeneca says its covid-19 vaccine was effective against Ômicron after third dose – Health

SAO PAULO – The British Pharmacist AstraZeneca informed this Thursday morning, 23, that its vaccine against covid-19 was effective in preventing infections by the variant micron of coronavirus after the application of a third dose, with results similar to tests conducted with the Delta strain after a two-dose regimen.

Clinical trials with Ômicron were conducted by Oxford University (UK), a partner of AstraZeneca, and carried out on 41 volunteers. Showed, says the company note, “significant” growth in the rate of immunization by the product with the booster dose applied.

Most contagious, Ômicron has been identified in South Africa and is spreading rapidly across Europe and the United States. Scientists are still trying to define whether the new strain triggers less aggressive symptoms and escapes the protection offered by immunizers.

As this new study reported by AstraZeneca, the level of protection afforded individuals was robust up to one month after vaccination. Data have not been published in a scientific journal or peer reviewed.

Previous studies, conducted by independent researchers, had already shown a significant drop in the amount of antibodies generated by the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine against Ômicron.

This has led experts to defend the importance of evaluating the effectiveness of booster injections.

The drugmaker adds that it is collecting “real-world” evidence to assess the effectiveness of its Ômicron vaccine in southern Africa. It also collects blood samples from volunteers from its Phase 2 and 3 trials to assess the protection of the immunizer when given a third dose. “Data from these studies is expected soon,” according to the Anglo-Swedish company.

