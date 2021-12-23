At Alliar, Tanure Strategy to Avoid Takeover Makes Action Melt | Business

The agreement between businessman Nelson Tanure and Alliar’s controlling block — a group of more than 50 people led by doctors Sergio Tufik and Roberto Kalil — has entered the sights of Esh Capital, the activist manager of Vladimir Timerman who has already mobilized its batteries in operations partnerships involving Smiles and Panvel and, more recently, against the agricultural company Terra Santa.

After some waiting — the agreement between Tanure and the laboratory network controllers took longer than expected —, Alliar announced late last night the signing of the contract that provides for the payment of R$ 20.50 per share, a transaction that could reach R$1.27 billion considering the 62.4 million shares held by the members of the shareholders’ agreement.

Upon exceeding 50% of Alliar’s capital, Tanure must launch a takeover bid to buy the remaining share of the minority shareholders under the same conditions, which would make its disbursement exceed R$ 2 billion.

But the terms of the contract between the businessman and Alliar’s controllers seem to try to create a loophole to exclude minority shareholders, which has been putting pressure on the company’s shares. At 12:11 pm, the share fell 11.5%, traded at R$ 15.83. Alliar is worth R$1.8 billion on the stock exchange.

In a series of tweets, the manager of Esh Capital said the deal is an “unequivocal attempt to pay a control premium disguised as put options”, which would constitute an abuse of power.

Under the terms of the contract, members of Alliar’s current controlling block can only sell a portion of the shares. Depending on the adhesion, which must be communicated up to five days before the conclusion of the operation — the deal awaits Cade’s approval — an OPA may not be necessary.

In a note sent yesterday, Tanure reinforced that it is not yet possible to know if there will be a takeover bid. “We expect the closing to happen in about 60 days. Only after this approval will we be able to know precisely how many shares will have been purchased,” he said in a statement.

Sellers can also choose to link the shares to a put option contract, which can be exercised in two years, also at R$20.50 and with monetary correction.

“It is a quantifiable benefit that is being granted to the signatories of the shareholders’ agreement, creating different conditions for holders of the same class of share. Mr. Tanure won’t be able to circumvent the regulations through stratagem,” shot Timerman.

Lawyers defended the transaction. “The operation was carried out with absolute transparency, under the terms of the law and the rules that govern the capital market,” said Eduardo Chad, from Wald Advogados, in a statement. He also stressed that the need for a takeover bid will only be known with the completion of the acquisition.