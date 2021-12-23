Atlético de Madrid loses another and bitter their fourth straight defeat in the Spanish League | spanish football

Atletico Madrid disappointed again. The current Spanish champions were defeated by Granada, by 2-1, away from home, in a postponed match of the ninth round of the Spanish Championship. The result on this Wednesday left the team with the biggest negative streak (four straight losses) since the beginning of the Diego Simeone era, started ten years ago.
Darwin Machis draws for Granada — Photo: Reuters
In the second half, the Brazilian Matheus Cunha took the place of the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, but the team failed to draw. Atletico Madrid is fifth in the league with 29 points.
Simeone during Atletico Madrid’s fourth straight defeat — Photo: EFE
Despite yet another embarrassment, Atletico Madrid looked like it would be able to find itself again with the victory this Wednesday. The first goal of the match was scored early on. At 2 minutes, the Portuguese João Félix scored the goal of the defending champion after a beautiful sprint from the midfield.
Uruguayan Luís Suárez watches the celebration of Granada players after the goal of the comeback — Photo: EFE
Granada tied for the first half. The Venezuelan Darwin Machis left everything the same after giving a beautiful shot outside the area. At 16 minutes into the second half, veteran Jorge Molina gave the home team the victory. The bid was voided by the assistant, but the VAR confirmed the 39-year-old’s legal position. With the victory, Granada jumped to 12th place in the table, with 22 points.