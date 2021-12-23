Atlético-MG president admits América-MG contact and denies proposals for cast players | athletic-mg

Champion of the Copa do Brasil and Brazilian Nationals 2021, Atlético-MG has, without a doubt, one of the best squad in the country. In the transfer window, interests arise from Galo athletes. But president Sérgio Coelho guarantees: so far, there is no official proposal on the board of directors.

– There is no player subject to leave and that is being negotiated, with the exception of Alan Franco, who has already broken the news. The others have no speculation. We have no proposal for our player – said the manager in a radio interview 98 FM.

Despite this, the athletic director confirmed having received contact from the person responsible for football at América-MG. According to him, initially the conversation was about private topics, but it triggered the possibility of loans to Coelho.

– That subject is out. I said: ‘let’s wait for Rodrigo Caetano to come back. We chat and see what can be done’.

THE ge revealed that América is interested in the loan of Hyoran and Nathan for 2022. Sérgio Coelho was open to negotiate and listed “benefits” of a possible deal.

– The people from America, Alencar, Marcus Salum, are our friends. People I like a lot. If we have any players in our squad who can be loaned to America, we’ll do it with great pleasure. For two reasons: the player is already in Belo Horizonte, it’s easier, as long as he’s interested, and also because America is a great showcase, it’s growing, it can add value to our heritage.

The president of Galo also commented on the interest of Athletico-PR in Dylan Borrero. According to him, no proposal has yet reached the table of the current Brazilian champion.

– We have no proposal for Dylan Borrero. I’m seeing the interest of Athlético-PR through the press. This is not true. When we sold, Mario Petraglia called me, he called Rodrigo Caetano, we made the direct connection. If he was interested, he would have called me. When they suddenly call Caetano directly, 99% draw up situations directly with Rodrigo. There has been absolutely nothing so far.

About Hyoran, the president alvinegro admitted the interest of other clubs in the player. But, like Borrero, he said that nothing official has been presented yet.