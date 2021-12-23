Audience of Um Lugar ao Sol harms Special Roberto Carlos; see numbers· TV news

The 2021 edition of the Special Roberto Carlos recorded an average of 18.1 points in Greater São Paulo, the second worst show in the history of the show aired at the end of the year on Globo since 1974. The performance of Um Lugar ao Sol, a soap opera on the 9th of Globo’s lowest audience, helps explain the brand of the “king” program.

Wednesday’s chapter (22) of the series registered 22.9 points, well below the 29.6 average recorded by the rerun of A Força do Querer last year, when there were more televisions on because of prevention measures against Covid-19. Roberto Carlos’ concert in 2020 was a re-presentation of the show in Jerusalem and closed with 18.8 of ibope.

In other words, the unprecedented presentation this year managed to keep a good part of the audience of Um Lugar ao Sol. On the air from 22:20 to 23:50, the special was tuned by 34.1% of the televisions connected to the band and did not give the competitors a chance.

In addition, it was seen more than attractions shown in the post-novel at nine this week: The Voice scored 16.6 on Monday (20), and the program 70 Anos Esta Noite got 16.8 on Tuesday (21 ).

The historical negative record of Roberto Carlos’ show is still that of the 2019 edition, when he recorded an average of only 17.5 in the ride of Amor de Mãe. of the soap operas that preceded it:

Year Court hearing

of the Special Novel Court hearing

from the novel 2021 18.1 points a place in the sun 22.9 points 2020 18.8 points the force of wanting 29.6 points 2019 17.5 points Mother’s love 25.4 points 2018 21.2 points The Seventh Guardian 25.0 points 2017 31.2 points The Other Side of Paradise 35.8 points 2016 21.8 points the law of love 22.7 points

See below the broadcasters’ ibope on Wednesday, December 22, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.7 Good morning São Paulo 8.2 Good morning Brazil 8.0 More you 6.1 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.6 SP1 9.8 Globe Sports 9.9 Newspaper Today 10.6 The Carnation and the Rose 11.5 Afternoon Session: Coopers Christmas 10.7 The clone 13.2 Workout 13.3 in the times of the emperor 15.2 SP2 17.7 The More Life the Better! 18.7 National Newspaper 22.6 a place in the sun 22.9 Roberto Carlos Special 18.1 Passport to Freedom 9.5 Globo Newspaper 6.3 Gonna Cola 5.0 Owl: Once Upon a Time 4,5 Hour 1 4.4 Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.4 Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29) 1.8 General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29) 2.6 Speak Brazil 3.2 Nowadays 3.3 JR 24h (morning) 3.6 General balance 5.9 Proof of love 6.1 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 4.3 City Alert 6.2 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 5.7 Journal of Record 7.7 The Bible 7,8 when you call the heart 6.6 Power Couple Game – Special 5.3 JR 24h (dawn) 4.0 Speaks, I hear you 1.8 Religious 0.7

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.0 First Impact 3.0 Come here 2.9 Good Morning & Co. 3.3 Chest Award Coupon 2.7 Family Cases 2.4 Jequiti Wheel Wheel 2,3 gossiping 2.4 sea ​​of ​​love 3.3 Tomorrow is forever 5.2 I give you life 5.5 SBT Brazil 5.5 Angel’s face 6.4 Chest Award Coupon 5,6 Mouse program 5.9 the night 4.0 Operation Mosque 2.8 Reporter Connection 2.5 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.1 First Impact 2.4

Source: Broadcasters