Audience of Um Lugar ao Sol harms Special Roberto Carlos; see numbers· TV news

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Audience of Um Lugar ao Sol harms Special Roberto Carlos; see numbers· TV news 0 Views

The 2021 edition of the Special Roberto Carlos recorded an average of 18.1 points in Greater São Paulo, the second worst show in the history of the show aired at the end of the year on Globo since 1974. The performance of Um Lugar ao Sol, a soap opera on the 9th of Globo’s lowest audience, helps explain the brand of the “king” program.

Wednesday’s chapter (22) of the series registered 22.9 points, well below the 29.6 average recorded by the rerun of A Força do Querer last year, when there were more televisions on because of prevention measures against Covid-19. Roberto Carlos’ concert in 2020 was a re-presentation of the show in Jerusalem and closed with 18.8 of ibope.

In other words, the unprecedented presentation this year managed to keep a good part of the audience of Um Lugar ao Sol. On the air from 22:20 to 23:50, the special was tuned by 34.1% of the televisions connected to the band and did not give the competitors a chance.

In addition, it was seen more than attractions shown in the post-novel at nine this week: The Voice scored 16.6 on Monday (20), and the program 70 Anos Esta Noite got 16.8 on Tuesday (21 ).

The historical negative record of Roberto Carlos’ show is still that of the 2019 edition, when he recorded an average of only 17.5 in the ride of Amor de Mãe. of the soap operas that preceded it:

YearCourt hearing
of the Special		NovelCourt hearing
from the novel
202118.1 pointsa place in the sun22.9 points
202018.8 pointsthe force of wanting29.6 points
201917.5 pointsMother’s love25.4 points
201821.2 pointsThe Seventh Guardian25.0 points
201731.2 pointsThe Other Side of Paradise35.8 points
201621.8 pointsthe law of love22.7 points

See below the broadcasters’ ibope on Wednesday, December 22, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.7
Good morning São Paulo8.2
Good morning Brazil8.0
More you6.1
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.6
SP19.8
Globe Sports9.9
Newspaper Today10.6
The Carnation and the Rose11.5
Afternoon Session: Coopers Christmas10.7
The clone13.2
Workout13.3
in the times of the emperor15.2
SP217.7
The More Life the Better!18.7
National Newspaper22.6
a place in the sun22.9
Roberto Carlos Special18.1
Passport to Freedom9.5
Globo Newspaper6.3
Gonna Cola5.0
Owl: Once Upon a Time4,5
Hour 14.4
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.4
Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29)1.8
General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29)2.6
Speak Brazil3.2
Nowadays3.3
JR 24h (morning)3.6
General balance5.9
Proof of love6.1
JR 24h (afternoon 1)4.3
City Alert6.2
JR 24h (afternoon 2)5.7
Journal of Record7.7
The Bible7,8
when you call the heart6.6
Power Couple Game – Special5.3
JR 24h (dawn)4.0
Speaks, I hear you1.8
Religious0.7
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.0
First Impact3.0
Come here2.9
Good Morning & Co.3.3
Chest Award Coupon2.7
Family Cases2.4
Jequiti Wheel Wheel2,3
gossiping2.4
sea ​​of ​​love3.3
Tomorrow is forever5.2
I give you life5.5
SBT Brazil5.5
Angel’s face6.4
Chest Award Coupon5,6
Mouse program5.9
the night4.0
Operation Mosque2.8
Reporter Connection2.5
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.1
First Impact2.4

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

São Paulo street carnival has 28 canceled parades, from Daniela Mercury to Gloria Groove – São Paulo

Twenty four blocks canceled the participation of Street carnival in São Paulo in 2022. The …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved