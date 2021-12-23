AWS crash leaves sites and services down again

Amazon Web Services (AWS) again presented a glitch this Wednesday (22) and left several sites and services down. AWS is the world’s leading cloud provider and has had issues in other recent situations, leaving users of many services without access.

According to the AWS status page, the problem started around 9:30 am EDT and was caused by a power outage in some of the company’s data centers in the US state of Northern Virginia. Most services have already been resumed.

“We can confirm a loss of power in a datacenter in a single Availability Zone in the US-EAST-1 region. This is affecting availability and connectivity to EC2 instances that are part of the affected datacenter within the affected Availability Zone,” the notice reads.

According to Downdetector, which monitors failures and errors in online services, Trello, Mercado Livre, Slack, Epic Games and Amazon’s own website are suffering instability after the problem in AWS. The company says that it works to restore the service and that some sites have already been taken back, but that instability can still be registered on some pages.

“Most AWS services also recovered, but services that host endpoints on customer VPCs continue to see some impact as we work towards full recovery,” he concludes.

Last December 7, services such as Amazon, Disney Plus, ‘League of Legends’, ‘PUBG’, Canva, Prime Video and national services such as C6 Bank and iFood experienced instability and interruptions. And according to Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cause was an overhead in an automated process on their network.

The explanation came in a report published on the company’s own website. “An automated activity to scale the capacity of one of the AWS services hosted on the AWS core network has triggered unexpected behavior from a large number of clients within the internal network,” says Amazon.

