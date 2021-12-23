Thamirys Andrade – 16:01 | updated on 12/22/2021 5:32 pm



Case happened in Kentucky, USA Photo: Reproduction / ITV News

A resident of Kentucky, United States, was taking care of her two grandchildren, babies aged 15 and 3 months, when a tornado hit her neighborhood in Hopkins last Friday night (10). To protect the little ones, Clara Lutz placed the children with a Bible in a bathtub, but the wind blew the sanitary ware off the floor and carried the babies away from their grandmother. For Clara, that would have been the last time she would see her grandchildren alive. But after praying to God for help, she saw the most unlikely outcome happen.

– I felt the roar, felt the tremor of the house. The next thing I saw the tub had lifted and was out of my hands. I couldn’t hold back, I just… Oh my God. I was looking everywhere to see where the bathtub could be. I had no idea [de] where the babies were – reported Clara, still shaken, to WFIE-TV.

Clara says that her only reaction, in the midst of the darkness of the tornado, was to beg God to bring the little ones back.

– All I could say was, “Lord, please bring my babies back safely. Please I beg you”.

And as Clara Lutz asked, it was done.

After chaos destroyed her entire house, and she was hit in the back of the head by a water tank, Clara left in search of someone to help her find her grandchildren.

Two deputy sheriffs and two locals rummaged through the rubble of the house and found the bathtub upside down, with the two children in it.

The two babies weren’t even wet from the rain, sheltered under the bathtub, along with the Bible and the blankets and pillows placed by their grandmother.

“Putting the blankets and pillows, all that stuff around those kids, I think might have made a difference,” said Officer Trent Arnold.

According to The Guardian newspaper, the youngest baby had a brain bleed and was taken to a hospital in Nashville, but the bleeding stopped en route to the health facility.

The children were safely returned to their grandmother, who says she doesn’t mind the loss of the house, as she has the little ones with her again.

According to Clara Lutz, the children’s parents live in the north of the county, and their home was unharmed.

