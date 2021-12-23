Baby faces bad luck and is accused of harassing Teak · TV News

Baby (Vladimir Brichta) will have a tough time in The More Life, The Better! The player will be expelled from América by Trombada (Marcelo Flores) and will still face the fury of Teca (Karina Dohme). The spur-of-the-moment revenge will be revenged for having taken the athlete out of the way and will accuse him of harassment on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera. “Tried to kiss me by force,” the blonde will lie.

In the next chapters of the serial, the ace will be tormented by a blackmail from Roni (Felipe Abib) and will not be able to concentrate on an important game. The beloved of Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will leave the field during the match and will end up being expelled from the team by the coach.

Teca will try to take advantage of the situation and make a proposal to the protagonist. The waitress will ask for a warm night with the handsome one and promise to talk to Trombada to accept the player back at the club. However, Tina’s father (Agnes Brichta) will refuse the deal.

Angrily, the young woman will decide to get revenge and invent a lie to end the athlete’s career for good. “The Baby… He tried to grab me. He tried to kiss me by force. He said he was going to use me to get revenge on you. That you’re used to being cuckolded by him. It was horrible, my love!” .

Furious, Trombada will settle scores with his rival. “You really don’t have shame on your face! Again, hitting on a woman of mine”, the character of Marcelo Flores will revolt. Nedda’s son (Elizabeth Savalla) will try to defend himself, but will end up getting into a physical fight with the coach.

Teca will pick up his cell phone and film the fight to spread it on social media. “This is the real Neném. He leaves the team in the middle of the game, gets drunk at the bar and then still fights with the coach. Neném is proving why his career is over!”, the waitress will shoot.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

