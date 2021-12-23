Bacteria in the lung, as in the case of Ian Matos, cause a serious condition; understand – 12/22/2021

After a month in hospital in Rio de Janeiro, diving athlete Ian Matos died last Tuesday (21), at 32 years of age. His condition started with bacteria in the throat, which then lodged in the esophagus, and then ended up in the lung. The official cause of death was a cardiorespiratory arrest.

According Flávio Ferlin Arbex, professor of pulmonology at Uniara (University of Araraquara), although we do not have specific information about Ian’s case, mediastinitis is likely to have occurred.

It is an inflammation of the mediastinum (thoracic cavity that contains the heart, thymus, lymph nodes and parts of the esophagus, aorta, and thyroid and parathyroid glands). The condition is commonly caused by bacterial infection, which can be acquired in different ways — from surgical procedures to the area.

Patients suffer from severe chest pain, shortness of breath and fever. Other symptoms, depending on the affected organs, may also appear.

“It is a very serious condition. It is a very noble area, where the esophagus, heart and lungs are located — and, therefore, it can compromise several organs. This is likely to have been the cause of such a long hospital stay”, he says the doctor, stating that the problem is relatively rare, even more so for a person as young as Ian was.

Treatment for similar cases, says Arbex, is with antibiotics and, in some cases, surgery to “clean” the affected area. “But when the infection spreads too far, it is considered sepsis and becomes very difficult to control,” he says.