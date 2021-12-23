Bahia makes official renewal of contract with goalkeeper until the end of 2023



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Dénis Júnior will remain at Bahia after his one-season loan period. The archer was released by São Paulo to sign a definitive contract with the squadron.

23-year-old archer, Dénis was announced as a reinforcement for the main cast in March 2021, being lent by São Paulo until the end of Serie A.

After the loan period, the goalkeeper initially had his contract reactivated with São Paulo at the IDB, but was released by the São Paulo team to continue at Bahia. He was linked to the São Paulo team until the middle of next year.

The new link with the Squadron will be valid until the end of December 2023, with 50% of the economic rights going to Bahia.

São Paulo will keep 30% of the economic rights, while the rest is divided among other training clubs.

Over the course of the season, Dennis played 15 games with the transition team. Out of four games played in the Bahia Championship and another 11 rounds of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes.

As for the first team, he was listed for games in the Northeast Cup, the South American and five games in Serie A, without acting once.

With permanence underway, it is expected that Dénis Júnior will become the main goalkeeper of Bahia in the Bahia Championship dispute.

The other Bahia goalkeepers guaranteed for the 2022 season are Danilo Fernandes, Mateus Claus and Matheus Teixeira.