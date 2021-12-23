Band opens registration for Faustão audience with 400 people and strict protocol · TV News

The Band opened this Wednesday (22) the registration for the public to schedule participation in the audience of Fausto Silva’s program, which opens on January 17, at 20:30. In all, 400 people will be able to follow Faustão’s recordings. For that, they will need to follow a very strict protocol.

To accommodate the public, Band prepared a space that is outside the studios, in their parking lot. From there, you can see what happens on the recordings. The goal is to have the audience present, but without putting anyone’s life at risk because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The public can register through the e-mail [email protected] and ask when you want to follow the program. If there are vacancies, the wish can be granted.

“Want to join Faustão’s audience? Send an email and say that you want to participate and the production will get in touch,” says the message posted on some social networks, such as LinkedIn.

Anyone who wants to enter the Band’s facilities will have to go through strong protocol steps for security. Only those who have two doses of the vaccine, or a single dose in the case of Janssen, will be able to enter the station after PCR testing performed on the spot by members of the network’s clinic.

The mask during the recordings will not only be necessary for Faustão and his guests, who will appear on the air — when they are not recording the program, its use will be mandatory. Even Faustão’s dancers will wear the accessory. The entire audience will have to wear masks at all times.

Faustão na Band will be recorded hours before going on air and will have two hours and 15 minutes in the program — from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm. Recording starts in the first week of 2022, on January 7th. Along with Fausto Silva will be journalist Anne Lottermann, who will be part of the program as a co-host. At the premiere, samba artists such as Zeca Pagodinho will be the attraction.