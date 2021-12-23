Barcelona approaches an agreement to pay R$ 355 million and close with Ferrán Torres, Xavi’s dream for the attack

Barcelona is very close to signing Manchester City forward Ferrán Torres

THE Barcelona is very close to coming to terms with the Manchester City to hire the attacker Ferrán Torres for 55 million euros (BRL 355.41 million), according to ESPN.

However, for the hiring to be confirmed, the Catalan team still needs to reduce the salary mass of its squad, in a complicated operation that must be done in this transfer window.

Torres is coach Xavi’s big dream and Barça’s top priority in this European winter market.

According to the calculation of the ESPN, team directors blaugrana and City met last Tuesday (21st), in Sevilla, to finalize the details of an agreement, which would be closed at a fixed 55 million euros, plus 10 million euros (BRL 64.62 million) in variables .

The personal agreement with the footballer is also advanced, but Barcelona still have work to do before they can hit the hammer. You coolies are required to sell and/or lend athletes from the current squad before incorporating a reinforcement, thus satisfying the rules of fair play financial imposed by Laliga.

The team spending limit blaugrana for the season it was set at 97 million euros (R$626.82 million), but will be allowed to spend 25% of any savings, either through reduced wages or sales.

In this sense, the departure of Sergio Agüero, who had to retire from football, opened a little space on the club’s sheet. Sources heard by ESPN, however, said that one more amount still needs to be released to bring Ferrán Torres (or any other athlete) in January.

At the moment, goalkeeper Neto, defender Samuel Umtiti and midfielder Philippe Coutinho are in the market, but Barça is also willing to listen to offers from other players, such as right-back Sergiño Dest.

Barcelona’s interest in Ferrán Torres dates back to the athlete still defending Valencia, and talks with City to have the athlete started in November.

The striker has been in the English team since 2020, when he was bought for 23 million euros. His intention at the moment is to return to Spain, which I wish has already been communicated to the coach of the Citizens, Josep Guardiola.

Barça’s financial situation is now the only thing holding back the transfer.

Torres scored 16 goals in 43 games for Manchester City, as well as 12 in 22 games with Spain.