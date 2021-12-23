BBB: Paula detonates Thelma after criticism of Tiago Leifert: Ungrateful plant

Paula von Sperling, winner of “BBB 19”, detonated “BBB 20” champion Thelma Assis, after the doctor liked a post by actor Ícaro Silva criticizing the reality show, and sent a message pointing out contradictions from the former presenter of the program James Leifert.

In the stories on her Instagram profile, Paula said that Thelma sent her a “hate”, accused her former sister of being an “ungrateful plant” and that she was only successful due to the reality show on TV Globo. Still, Sperling said that he keeps access to Tiago’s networks for not having “spit” in the dish he ate and called the post made by Icaro “trash”.

“A ‘BBB’ champion who supports such a thought and comes to say that Tiago should agree with her for representation! Where will the hypocritical militancy stop? She spit and keeps spitting on the plate she ate, yes! If she opened a company, it was because of the budget it increased and that wasn’t the medicine that provided! Ungrateful plant and that still sends me a hater with that hint of a ‘racist mine’. If there’s one thing I would never do in this life is to fail to recognize everything that ‘BBB’ did for me and my family, liking this guy’s junk post. That’s why I still have access to it [Leifert] and not you, ungrateful!” he wrote.

Paula von Sperling detonated Thelma Assis Image: Reproduction: Instagram

Yesterday, Thelma Guedes pointed out a contradiction in the answer that Tiago Leifert sent to Ícaro Silva. On her Instagram profile, Thelminha highlighted that she is grateful to TV Globo’s reality show, but said she “will not kiss ass” Leifert after her reply to Icaro, in which the journalist said “pay the artist’s salary”.

Despite Ícaro’s criticisms of “Big Brother”, which motivated the discussion, the doctor argued that she sees a contradiction between the journalist’s speeches during the reality show and his reaction to the actor’s stance and against the people who liked his post.

“I think that in his speeches, he talked so much about representativeness, about how much he learned from Babu, with the comb fork, so it’s kind of contradictory to follow ex-BBBs that we know… have a sexist face, have a racist mine , and we here, take the unfollow, but that’s what I said, if you’re waiting for me to kiss my ass, sorry. Super respect, super thanks, but no”, declared Thelma, adding that she is “no access” to Leifert, who no longer follows the doctor on Instagram.