BC servers plan to deliver functions after running out of readjustment

Central Bank (BC) employees plan to hand over their duties and promote stoppages after the category suffers another year without adjustment.

On the other hand, the text of the 2022 Budget, approved this Tuesday (21/12) by Congress, includes R$ 1.7 billion for readjustment and restructuring of the careers of federal police officers. Included at the last minute, the decision meets the demand of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“We are unhappy, because the readjustment should be for everyone, even because inflation reached everyone,” said the president of the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Signal), Fabio Faiad, to the metropolises, this Wednesday (22/12).

“We are building a calendar of mobilizations. Let’s start with a charge to the president [do BC], Roberto Campos Neto, for you to take a stand. We ask for this to be reversed. We need at least an inflation reset. If none of this happens, we foresee the delivery of functions and stoppages”, complements the union member.

BC employees have been without any adjustment since January 2019, while inflation measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulates a high of 19.1% in the same period.

Also unhappy with the lack of adjustment, federal medical experts from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) promised to adopt all necessary measures, “including the most onerous, to make themselves respected and valued”. The category also criticizes the non-replacement of the staff.

“The lack of correction of these career weaknesses, added to the absence of salary adjustment, only demonstrates the complete devaluation of its servers, who are so dedicated and strive for the nation,” says the National Association of Medical Experts (ANMP), in a note published this Wednesday.

“If the category decides for the stoppage, we will be prepared to provide all the necessary legal support”, continues Paulo Liporaci, an ANMP lawyer.

Stampede in Revenue

At least 324 employees of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (RFB) asked to be removed from their positions after the National Congress approved the 2022 Budget.

The information has been confirmed to the metropolises by the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (Sindifisco). The entity still estimates that the number of servers that intend to hand over the positions could reach 500.

The agency’s resources have been cut by less than half.

The group of employees of the Revenue also protests against the lack of regulation of a law in force since 2017, which provides for productivity bonuses for the category.

The requests for exemption include tax auditors and tax analysts who work in positions of trust in the Federal Revenue, such as delegates and heads of the tax agency in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo, among other states.