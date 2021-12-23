Belo Horizonte has UPAs overwhelmed by people with flu symptoms | National Newspaper

Cleaning woman Márcia Maria de Matos took her daughter to an emergency care unit in Belo Horizonte with flu symptoms. I was worried about the number of patients in the place – the wait was over six hours.

“She has a lot of headache, sore throat, very high fever, pain all over her body. When we got here it was very full, very full. There’s not even a place to stay,” he said.

The daughter of shoemaker Luiz Carlos Fonseca was in the same situation. “She was just called inside to do a screening yet. You will still have to wait for the doctor to arrive to attend. I don’t know how much longer I’ll be here waiting”, he said.

The overcrowding of UPAs in Belo Horizonte with patients who have respiratory symptoms has increased in recent days, according to the city. Images taken in an emergency care unit in the city show stretchers in the hallways.

Administrative assistant Natália Taioba tries to attend since Monday (20): “I tried to be seen, but I arrived here and they said they didn’t have a doctor to see and that it would take time. I came back today because, during the night, I was sick throughout the night. I arrived here at 4 am and now, it was 8 am and they came to say that several doctors were missing”.

While Natalia was talking to the Jornal Nacional team, a another woman arrived to be seen, but did not have the strength to even enter the unit. Staff put the patient in a wheelchair and she still had to wait until she was taken inside.

In addition to cases of respiratory problems, the city hall of Belo Horizonte claims that there is a shortage of doctors. The situation should only improve when the professionals approved in the last competition assume the positions. Meanwhile, the guidance of the Municipal Health Department of Belo Horizonte is that, in cases of mild symptoms, people seek health centers in the neighborhoods, before going to the UPAs.

“What we have seen in recent weeks is a large increase in the population’s demand for our emergency services. Respiratory symptoms – often, the chronic acute and, consequently, people seek the emergency service, seek the UPAs at a time when they could seek health centers”, says Taciana Malheiros, Undersecretary of Health.