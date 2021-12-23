Benfica ‘ignores’ Jesus’ encounter with Flamengo and makes a strong statement about rumors of his return to Brazil; Look

Portuguese club denied the departure of ‘Mister’ to the rubro-negro team: ‘False and unreasonable’

The subject Jorge Jesus and Flamengo stirred up the sports headlines after the coach’s meeting with Rio de Janeiro officials, last Tuesday (21). It’s the Benfica issued a statement on the subject.

In a text published on the official website, this Wednesday (22), the club did not like the information published by CNN Portugal about the meeting of the Mister with rubro-negro leaders and the ‘yes’ given to the vice football team, Marcos Braz, and the executive director, Bruno Spindel.

“Sport Lisboa e Benfica and its coach Jorge Jesus completely refute the existence of any agreement with Flamengo for the release of its technical committee upon an understanding between the clubs.

Jorge Jesus has a contract with Sport Lisboa e Benfica and is focused on the club’s sporting goals, being manifestly false and unreasonable that he demonstrated any desire to return to Brazil at this time.

Sport Lisboa e Benfica regrets that, on the eve of a decisive match for its continuation in the Cup of Portugal, a news organization with the CNN seal is willing to disseminate false information and already denied live by the Flamengo representative.

Jorge Jesus, contrary to what was reported by CNN Portugal, does not want to return to Brazil, but rather to be champion of Sport Lisboa e Benfica,” the statement said.

At the press conference this Wednesday, the eve of the match against Harbor, for the Cup of Portugal, that you tracks exclusively on ESPN on Star+, at 5:45 pm, Jorge Jesus’ assistant, João de Deus, confirmed the meeting with Flamengo, but denied an agreement.

According to him, the conversation between Jesus and Flamengo’s top hats was known to Benfica. João de Deus reinforced the Mister’s interest in continuing in Portugal.

“In relation to the news that has been made public in recent days and today (Wednesday), I want to say that I have been talking a lot with the coach (Jorge Jesu) and specifically today even more. It is true that there was a meeting between the coach and friends Flamengo, but which was duly authorized by Benfica and President Rui Costa,” said the assistant, to complete.

“Jorge Jesus said that he doesn’t want to leave Benfica and that he wants to fulfill the contract. He wants to win titles at Benfica, it was with that purpose that he came here and let that be very clear. You can say that I’m the one saying this, But that was the message of Jorge Jesus, with the presence of Rui Costa. It seems to me that the doubts about this topic have ended. We want to guarantee the classification in the Cup, he concluded.