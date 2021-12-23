Benzema shines and guarantees Real Madrid victory in the Spanish Championship – 12/22/2021

Real Madrid continues to dominate the Spanish Championship. With another good performance from Benzema, the merengue club beat Athletic Bilbao by 2-1 and continues to lead the national tournament with 46 points, eight more than Sevilla, currently in second place.

The team led by Carlo Ancelotti took just five minutes to open the score: Benzema, who is in an excellent phase with the merengue shirt, beat placed first to make it 1-0.

Real Madrid didn’t even need to accelerate the pace much to expand: Benzema took advantage of the opposing defense’s hesitation to beat the rival goalkeeper’s exit and score his second goal in the match. The goal generated questions, as the attacker was in an irregular position, but as the ball came from the opposing defender, the goal was validated by the referee.

Athletic Bilbao reacted quickly and, with less than 10 minutes of play, had already reduced the disadvantage. Sancet received it on the edge of the area and hit cross to overcome Courtois and make it 2-1.

After the electrifying start, the match slowed down and the initial stage ended with a partial victory for Real Madrid.

The second half started off much more smoothly than the first, with Real Madrid managing the match and waiting for good opportunities to try to expand the score. Bilbao, even behind on the scoreboard, failed to pressure the merengue team and exchanged passes in the middle of the offensive without taking any danger to the goal defended by Courtois during much of the second stage.

With ten minutes to go, Real Madrid had the opportunity to score their third goal. Hazard received the ball and finished in a cross, but Agirrezabala made a beautiful save. On the Bilbao side, the best opportunity of the second stage came from Nico Williams. The forward invaded the area and came face to face with Courtois, but ended up stopping in the Belgian goalkeeper’s good defense.

Now, Real returns to the field in the national tournament on January 2nd, against Getafe, for the 19th round. Bilbao will visit Osasuna on January 3rd.