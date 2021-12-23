Benzema shines, scores 2 goals, Real Madrid beats Bilbao and says goodbye to 2021 with an 8-point lead in the lead

Playing away from home, Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1, in an early commitment to the 21st round of LaLiga. Karim Benzema scored the goals for the merengue team

THE Real Madrid bid farewell to 2021 in style. This Wednesday (22), in the team’s last commitment of the year, the Meringue won the Athletic Bilbao 2-1, at San Mamés, in an anticipated game of the 21st round of Laliga. With the result, the coach’s team Carlo Ancelotti remains firm and strong in the leadership of the competition. The match was broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

THE Meringue triumphed again in the competition after a goalless draw with the Cadiz in the last round and reached the 11th consecutive game of unbeaten Spanish.

The Basques, in turn, lost again after a triumph over Real Betis in the last round. Now, the team has only one victory in the last 5 games.

Real went to the field with a total of 11 embezzlement, 8 of them by COVID-19: Modric, Marcelo, Asensio, Rodrygo, Bale, Lunin, Isco and Alaba, who tested positive for the virus and therefore were left out.

Besides them, housemiro, suspended, also did not play and gave way to Camavinga in midfield. Dani Ceballos and Carvajal, who are still injured, completed the absences.

And despite the many casualties, the Meringue even so, it had its main stars, as the duo of strikers Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema.

Before the ball rolled, the Bilbao fans held a beautiful party at the San Mamés stadium, worthy of the spectacle that the game actually was.

And as soon as the referee authorized it, the first half started with a lot of movement. Especially in the first 10 minutes, which featured 3 goals.

The first two were scored by Benzema, practically in sequence. At 4 minutes, the shirt 9 scored with Vinicius Jr. and played for Toni Kroos, who returned it immediately. First, inside the area, the Frenchman made an accurate call and scored a great goal.

Three minutes later, the attacker expanded and had a “little strength” from the defense of Bilbao. That’s because Hazard tried to assist Benzema, who was offside, but midway through a rival player slipped the ball and gave a pass to the Frenchman, who didn’t waste it.

The shirt 9 still clashed with the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper and felt it, but right after he got up. And even offside, Benzema had his goal validated as the last pass was given by a player from the Basque club.

Despite the goals conceded, the hosts reacted quickly. On minute 10, Sancet received it on the edge of the area and hit the spot, hitting a beautiful shot on Courtois’ right corner. The ball still hit the crossbar before entering.

With the goal, Bilbao took over the game and put pressure on Real Madrid until the end of the first half. The Madrid club’s defense had great performances, including Courtois and Éder Militão, who saved their team from the pressure.

In the second half, both teams arrived with danger, but failed to score. Eden Hazard lost an incredible chance midway through the final stage, while Militão secured the defence.

Best moments

Championship status

With the victory, Real Madrid went to 46 points and continues to take the lead in the Spanish Championship. Now, they are 8 points ahead of second-placed Sevilla, who still have a game in hand.

Athletic Bilbao is in 10th place with 24 points and now with one game more than their rivals.

The guy: Karim Benzema

After going blank against Cádiz, in the last round, the Frenchman returned to the net for Real, and in a double dose. The goals of shirt 9 were fundamental for his team’s triumph. Now, Benzema has 20 goals this season, 15 of them for LaLiga, in which he is the top scorer.

Karim Benzema celebrating Real Madrid goal over Athletic Bilbao against Vinicius Jr., at San Mamés Ion Alcoba/Getty Images

Highlight for him as well: Éder Militão

The Brazilian defender made another safe game of the season and saved Real Madrid more than once in the match. Along with Courtois, he was the one who guaranteed the merengue team in defense.

upcoming games

Now, Real will only return to the field in 2022. And next year’s first appointment will be in January 2nd, at 10 am, in a duel away from home against the Getafe for round 19 of LaLiga. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

Bilbao, in turn, has a commitment on January 3, away from home against the Osasuna, at 5 pm, also broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet:

Athletic Bilbao 1 x 2 Real Madrid

GOLS: Real Madrid: Benzema (4′ 1st T and 7′ 1st T); Athletic: Sancet (10′ 1st T)

ATHLETIC: Agirrezbala; Marcos, Yeray Álvarez, Unai Núñez and Balenziaga (Lekue); Zarraga (Nico Williams), Dani García, Unai Vencedor and Muniain (Serrano); Iñaki Williams and Sancet (Raúl García). Technician: Marcellin.

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Éder Militão, Nacho and Ferland Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga and Kroos; Eden Hazard (Pedro González), Vinicius Jr. (Mariano Díaz) and Karim Benzema (Jovic). Technician: Carlo Ancelotti.