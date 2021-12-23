Beyond Illusion repeats the risky formula of Women in Love; know which· TV news

In addition to Illusão, the next telenovela of the six on Globo, it will take place eight decades ago, but it will still bring themes relevant to the 21st century. Olívia (Letícia Pedro/Debora Ozório) is at the center of one of them as a young woman who joins Davi (Rafael Vitti) to fight for better conditions for the workers of a weaving mill — and, in addition, he will repeat a risky formula, but which worked in Mulheres Apaixonadas (2003).

She is going to fall in love with Father Tenório (Jayme Matarazzo), one of the main allies of the textile workers in Alessandra Poggi’s serials. The weaver, however, will nurture a much more platonic admiration for the priest than Estela (Lavinia Vlasak), capable of dragging Pedro (Nicola Siri) into “sin”.

In addition to being the voice of the underprivileged, Débora Ozório’s character will also be one of the stones in the shoes of the villain Joaquim (Thiago Voltolini/Danilo Mesquita). He will rival Davi for the heart of Isadora (Sofia Budke/Larissa Manoela), but will only be interested in the Tapajós family’s money.

The protagonist played by Rafael Vitti, on the other hand, will fall in love with the daughter of Mathias (Antonio Calloni), who is identical in appearance to his sister Elisa (Larissa Manoela). The young woman will die in a tragedy that will fall on the illusionist’s back, who will spend years unfairly imprisoned until he has the chance to prove his innocence.

In addition to Illusão, from February onwards, another period plot will happen, Nos Tempos do Imperador. The story, however, will take place nearly a century after Pedro (Selton Mello) ascended the throne and became the last of Brazil’s monarchs.

Davi (Rafael Vitti) on the six o’clock soap opera

The plot begins in Poços de Caldas, in the interior of Minas Gerais, in the 1930s. In the story, Davi falls in love at first sight with Elisa and awakens Isadora’s fascination with her magic tricks.

A ten-year leap will mark the passage to the second plot, set in Campos dos Goytacazes, in the north of Rio de Janeiro – where the family of Mathias and Violeta (Malu Galli) will move after the death of their eldest daughter.

