BH may have an H3N2 flu outbreak, Health Secretary alerts – News

The Health Secretary of Belo Horizonte, Jackson Machado, informed, this Tuesday (21), that the capital of Minas Gerais still does not have data to confirm the existence of an outbreak of flu caused by the H3N2 variant of influenza virus, but does not rule out the possibility.

“It will certainly come. We still don’t have a consolidated data, but certainly at least the children are getting more sick,” he says.

The statement was given during a press conference to draw attention to the increased demand for patients with respiratory problems in UPAs (Emergency Care Units).

According to the city hall, by December 14, 100,000 more consultations for respiratory diseases had been carried out than recorded in the entire past year. Machado advises that people only look for UPAs if they have severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath.

“Those who have mild symptoms, between 7 am and 7 pm, can look for a health center. They are able to exclude the diagnosis of Covid-19 and start another treatment”, explains the secretary.

Another issue that can impact care at UPAs is the lack of doctors. According to the secretary, BH currently has a deficit of 636 doctors and no registered curriculum. He informed that a public tender has already been held and will be approved in January.

What is H2N3

Like H1N1, H3N2 is a subtype of influenza A virus. The virus is not new, but it has started to circulate more intensely in the Northern Hemisphere in recent months, prompting the WHO (World Health Organization) to include it , in September, in the recommendations for updating influenza vaccines for 2022 in the Southern Hemisphere. Among the symptoms caused are acute malaise, high fever and prostration.

Faced with the risk of an outbreak of flu caused by H3N2, Secretary Jackson Machado called the population’s attention to the need to look for the vaccine against influenza.

“We have seen an increase in cases. Vaccination coverage is relatively low, at 75%. For other diseases, we have a percentage of 90%. In previous years, it was close to 100%”, he highlights.