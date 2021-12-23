Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari kiss a lot at a Virginia party. Assumed? Photos!

Virginia delivers Bil’s novel with Marina: ‘Hand in hand’

Neither of the two former pawns recorded many stories side by side, unlike Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro, who got to tease each other more than once. Even so, Virgínia Fonseca, the hostess of the party, appeared on Marina’s social networks to let her followers know that the ex-peoa and Bil were walking hand in hand throughout the event.

Bil and Marina started publicly staying at Christmas in the Vila

The romance of the fourth and second place of “The 13th Farm” didn’t start at Virginia’s party. The two exchanged affections for the first time when they were invited to a Carlinhos Maia party, the famous Christmas in the Village. At the time, the public was surprised, since, shortly before, the ex-BBB had said that his biggest interest in the reality of Record had been Erika Schneider.

Erika, however, made it clear that her heart was already occupied. Meanwhile, Lary Bottino, who has clearly been interested in Bil since joining the game, showed that he didn’t take kindly to the former confinement colleague’s new attitudes, as, in Erika’s absence, the former No Limite to get involved with Marina, not her. The irritation was such that the influencer stopped following both Bil and Ferrari on social media.