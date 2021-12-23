Blumenau IT company is purchased to be part of a millionaire company in Latin America

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Blumenau IT company is purchased to be part of a millionaire company in Latin America 2 Views

In negotiations concluded this Tuesday, 21, Movidesk, a Blumenau IT company, was bought by Zenvia from Rio Grande do Sul. The negotiation is a strategic step to increase the Customer Experience platform in Latin America.

According to the companies, the objective is to improve both platforms, which will combine solutions, communication tools and various channels, covering all points of the customer journey, in addition to insights generated with data and, now, customer service and service software desk.

This is Zenvia’s 10th acquisition in 18 years and the second after it went public on Nasdaq – the US stock exchange. Together, the companies will have 1,200 professionals serving a total of 13,000 companies and clients.

The value of the deal was not revealed, but to Brazil Journal, Zenvia pointed out that the companies will earn approximately R$ 600 million together.

Movidesk

The company Movidesk, founded six years ago in Blumenau, is a software developer focused on customer service, help desk and customer experience.

It currently has 3,000 customers, including names such as Hamburg Sud, Tirolez, Mormaii, ESPN and Unimed.

Zenvia

Zenvia, founded in 2000, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, is a company focused on improving communication between companies and customers via SMS, Whatsapp and voice. Currently, it has more than 10 thousand customers and is a reference in customer service.

Receive news straight on cell entering the groups of The Municipality of Blumenau. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Sinqia buys software producer for NewCon consortia for R$ 422.5 million – Money Times

Since 2005, Sinqia has promoted acquisitions of 22 companies (Image: Divulgação/Sinqia) The software producer for …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved