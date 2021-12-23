Blumenau IT company is purchased to be part of a millionaire company in Latin America

In negotiations concluded this Tuesday, 21, Movidesk, a Blumenau IT company, was bought by Zenvia from Rio Grande do Sul. The negotiation is a strategic step to increase the Customer Experience platform in Latin America.

According to the companies, the objective is to improve both platforms, which will combine solutions, communication tools and various channels, covering all points of the customer journey, in addition to insights generated with data and, now, customer service and service software desk.

This is Zenvia’s 10th acquisition in 18 years and the second after it went public on Nasdaq – the US stock exchange. Together, the companies will have 1,200 professionals serving a total of 13,000 companies and clients.

The value of the deal was not revealed, but to Brazil Journal, Zenvia pointed out that the companies will earn approximately R$ 600 million together.

Movidesk

The company Movidesk, founded six years ago in Blumenau, is a software developer focused on customer service, help desk and customer experience.

It currently has 3,000 customers, including names such as Hamburg Sud, Tirolez, Mormaii, ESPN and Unimed.

Zenvia

Zenvia, founded in 2000, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, is a company focused on improving communication between companies and customers via SMS, Whatsapp and voice. Currently, it has more than 10 thousand customers and is a reference in customer service.

