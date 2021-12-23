Bolsonaro government now fears widespread pressure from civil servants for readjustments

BRASILIA — Government members close to President Jair Bolsonaro, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes himself, and members of that ministry see Bolsonaro’s mistake in insisting on an adjustment only for federal police officers. The assessment is that this will generate a wave of requests for increases in all categories, including threats of stoppages and job surrender.

Bolsonaro called the 2022 Budget Rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), to ask for the inclusion of the forecast for readjustments for members of the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police, the National Penitentiary Department and careers in the Ministry of Justice.

The forecast of spending R$1.9 billion for the increases ended up being included in next year’s Budget, approved by Congress on Tuesday. Bolsonaro insisted on readjusting only the security forces, which he considered a base of support for next year’s elections.

The initial forecast was for an impact of R$2.7 billion, which did not even make it into the first versions of the Budget. Only after pressure from Bolsonaro was the smaller amount allocated.

Guedes himself even warned Bolsonaro that there was a risk of generalized pressure for readjustments.

Other government ministers would also have warned the president that there is no budgetary space for further adjustments — for that, it would be necessary to make cuts in other expenses in an already tight budget.

It was the lack of space in the Budget that led Bolsonaro to stop talking about a general readjustment. Each one percentage point increase generates an extra expense of R$ 3 billion.

The president promised to grant a linear adjustment to all employees, but was convinced by Guedes to abandon the idea. The argument is that a generalized readjustment would generate pressure on public accounts and also a negative reaction in the market, with effects on the dollar.

Bolsonaro then ordered the adjustments to be centralized in the categories of police officers, in order to strengthen their support base with an eye on votes for 2022. These servers had already been complaining about the government’s treatment since 2019.

Paulo Guedes has said behind the scenes of the government that it is now up to the political wing of the government and the president himself to hold the pressures of other categories, since it would not be up to the Economy to do politics. He also says that if cuts need to be made to grant more raises, let politicians decide where to cut.

With the confirmation of the readjustment for the police, other categories are already mobilizing for increases as well. This is the case of the Internal Revenue Service, in which more than 300 auditors and analysts asked to be discharged.

In the letter of dismissal, the auditors say that the Revenue had its budget reduced by 51.4%, as shown by GLOBO. The document states that the cut in the revenue budget for 2022 is equivalent to the amount that was allocated to pay the increase for police careers.

Career members of the Central Bank are also already pressing for readjustments. The entities that represent the other members of the federal administration have also been complaining about the privilege given to the police.