Bolsonaro sanctions project that allocates R$ 300 million for Gas Aid

BRASILIA — On Wednesday, President Jair Bolsonaro signed a bill authorizing the opening of R$ 300 million to fund the Gas Aid program, launched in November by the federal government.

The expectation of the Ministry of Citizenship and Economy is that the measure will benefit five million families. The program will allocate a R$52 gas voucher every two months to families with an income of up to half the minimum wage (R$550).

The value corresponds to a little more than half of the average price of the 13kg gas bottle in Brazil. According to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, the canister has been sold for around R$100.

The increase in gas and fuel prices has been one of the main points in the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro, who usually evades responsibility for inflation and blames mayors and governors, whether for state taxes on gas prices and oil, or because of the restrictive measures adopted to curb the advance of the coronavirus.

According to specialists, however, despite the influence of taxes and the consequences of the new coronavirus pandemic, the value of cooking gas increased mainly due to the devaluation of the real against the dollar, caused by the political crisis that Brazil has been going through in recent years and, recently, due to the perspective of fiscal maladjustment.