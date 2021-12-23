BOMB! Team from the interior could be the first SAF club in the State of São Paulo

Guaratinguetá, SP, 23 (AFI) – A novelty in the modernization of soccer in the interior of São Paulo. The region of Vale do Paraíba is close to having the first SAF of São Paulo football. It was created in Guaratinguetá, the Atlético Clube Guaratinguetá, in red and white, official of the city.

The construction of the project began in 2015, with former goalkeeper Cacalo, who has always served in various positions in football in the city, with Carlito Arini being incorporated and enabling the construction of the club.

“The project was exciting and we had a decade-long relationship with the history of football in the city. First, we communicated the idea to the president of the São Paulo Federation, Reinaldo Carneiro, who showed sympathy for the project. Soon after, we were with Mayor Marcus Soliva (PSC), who has been fundamental for the viability of this new club”, explains Carlito Arini, president of the new club, in an exclusive interview with Indoor Football Portal.

“The first step was to create the club-company and we are bureaucratically finalizing the transformation of the entire structure in the form of the SAF, observing all the new norms that were created within the Brazilian legislation”, teaches Carlito Arini.

Unlike Cruzeiro-MG, Atlético Guaratinguetá was born without any liabilities, starting the entire operation from scratch, being probably the first SAF club in this situation in Brazilian football.

WHO ARE THE GUARATINGUETÁ ATHLETIC INVESTORS

Among the investors are ex-wheel Marcinho Guerreiro, revealed in the city and who wore important shirts like Palmeiras and Santos, and publicist Luiz Fábio Freitas, as well as Arini and Cacalo.

“Now that the entire project is real and is already in operation, we are in the process of achieving yet another master investor, with Atlético Guaratinguetá’s goal being a reference in the new business modality within Brazilian football”, concludes Arini.

In 2022, the objective of the new club is to focus on the structure of the Training Center, in addition to participating in youth category competitions of the São Paulo Football Federation. In the second stage, probably in 2023, compete in professional competitions with high aspirations.

WHAT IS SAF?

SAF is the acronym for Sociedade Anônima do Futebol and means the business character of a club, with autonomy in the management of football with financial entrepreneurs in charge of the operations of these clubs.

MORE FROM CARLITO ARINI

Carlito Arini is one of the most experienced managers of Brazilian football and football’s achievements, in Guaratinguetá, are directly linked to him, since in Guaratinguetá’s best phase, Carlito was the club’s president.

In addition to several seasons at Guaratinguetá, where he structured the club from 1999, with five accesses, reaching Series B of the Brazilian Championship and great campaigns in Paulistão, Carlito Arini has also worked at Avaí-SC, Figueirense-SC, Vitória-BA , Fortaleza-CE, Red Bull, Taubaté, Santo André, among others.